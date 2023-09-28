Today's Forecast: Slowly drying out and clearing out clouds with cooler temps

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover and cooler air will persist today. A few showers can't be ruled out through early this morning, however most rain will move out before daybreak. Cloud cover will dissipate slowly this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until next Wednesday.

