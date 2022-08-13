Today's Forecast: Showers, overcast skies, and cool temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Many are waking up to the sound of rain outside of their window this morning as showers move through mid-Michigan. Rainfall totals are expected to be between half an inch to and inch. Nothing is expected to be severe. Temperatures remain cooler than average, with highs today reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances are still possible on Sunday, but dry skies return for the start of the work week next week. Fog is possible early Monday morning due to the moisture and cooler temperatures. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with rain showers likely. A rumble of thunder is also possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Wind southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. A rumble of thunder also possible. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering light morning showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. An isolated shower possible inland. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an evening pop-up shower. Highs around 80.

