Today's Forecast: Seasonal and mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies today and Tuesday with light winds and temps reaching the upper 30s. The better day to see a little sunshine will be Tuesday, before the main wave of clouds move in Tuesday night for our next system. Plenty of moisture is on tap for the region Wednesday in the form of rain and temps in the upper 30s. Thursday will have the dry slot of the system for a time, but the cooler air streams in and we will see rain chances turn to snow. Winds both days will be gusty. The average high temperature for this time of year is between 37 to 35 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that temperatures are likely to be a touch cooler the week leading into Christmas.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers develop with strong wind gusts. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix chances. Breezy winds. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of widespread and Lake Effect snow showers. Breezy winds. Highs in the low 30s.

