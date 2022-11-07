Today's Forecast: Seasonable and sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — We will start this week off with plenty of sunshine! Daytime high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. Winds will be calmer, but remain breezy out of the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Election day on Tuesday will be in the low/mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and a lighter easterly wind. Beautiful day to go out and vote! By Wednesday, we'll warm to temperatures in the low/mid 60s with a large ridge over the Midwest, similar to last week’s pattern. We have a shot at 70 on Thursday with strong warm air advection from a south wind. Our next chance for rain sneaks in on Friday, with what could be a major turning point in our general weather pattern, as were tracking a major cool down into next weekend. A strong cold front arrives Friday and forces a pattern change with rain showers and sharply colder air behind it taking our daytime high temperatures into the 30s with lake effect snow chances over the weekend. We could see some accumulations along/west of U.S. 131.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Don't forget to check out the TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (pre-dawn)! Mostly clear and cold with areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low/middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and windy with a chance for some rain showers as a strong cold front blasts through the state. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, and windy, with a chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations are possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper 30s.

