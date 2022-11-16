Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers and cold

MID-MICHIGAN — Light snow showers continue to fall across West Michigan this morning as showers will become more isolated in nature today. By this evening up to an additional inch of snow is possible for most of the region. Steady winds and colder temperatures settle in starting tomorrow, firing up the lake effect snow machine! A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through Thursday morning for Berrien and Cass Counties. Localized snow totals of 5" to 10" will be possible in spots in these counties with lake effect and lake enhancement from a northwest wind. Bitter cold air creates crashing temperatures on Friday through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. That will likely drive heavier lake effect snow, as well. Our forecast models are indicating our winds during this time frame will be predominately westerly, which would drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and perhaps even further east. Early indications are that about 6" to 10" or more could fall from Thursday night through Sunday. All-in-all, that's about 2" of snow per day. We expect Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings to be issued for this lake effect event, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Cloudy, cold, chance of light rain and snow showers, transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Isolated showers possible especially for Berrien and Cass counties. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold. Lake effect snow showers develop. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the week. Lake effect snow likely with accumulations possible. The heaviest snow will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

