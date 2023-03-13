Today's Forecast: Scattered snow and light breeze

MID-MICHIGAN — We have officially pushed over 100" of snow on the season! More snow is expected today as a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for OCEANA, NEWAYGO, MUSKEGON, MONTCALM, OTTAWA, KENT, IONIA, ALLEGAN, BARRY, EATON, and CALHOUN counties until 1 P.M. Models are trending towards 1" to 3" of snow accumulation through today, although accumulations will vary based on ground temperature. Some areas locally may see over 4" of snow by late this evening. We will also feature our coldest temperature of the week in the lower 30s today. Tuesday morning with a north to northwest wind, some lakeshore communities will see more snow to start with afternoon clearing and highs in the mid 30s. Conditions will return to seasonable by mid-week as temperatures slowly climb back to the 40s. Another storm takes aim on West Michigan for the end of the week transitioning from warm Thursday evening to wintry mix and snow on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered light snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper teens.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A few lake effect flurries possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with evening rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain transitioning to snow. Highs in the middle 40s

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

