Today's Forecast: Scattered showers with cooler and less humid conditions

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front with rain arrives from the west early this morning and exits this afternoon. Humidity will exit behind this cold front leaving more comfortable and cooler conditions. Storms are possible but currently nothing looks to be severe. Expect a much cooler pattern in the days ahead with highs in the 60s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Now on Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the equinox

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and scattered storms mainly during the morning. Humid early on with highs in the lower 70s. South winds shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cooler and more comfortable. Winds north around 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain chances off to the SE. Cooler with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance of evening showers. Highs near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

