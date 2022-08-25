Today's Forecast: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible

MID-MICHIGAN — Clouds increase across West Michigan this morning, as a cold front draws closer. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, especially in the early part of the day. A few pop-up showers are possible this evening, so bring a rain jacket to the high school football games! Severe weather is not likely. Dry skies settle back in for Friday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Between the two weekend days, Saturday looks like your best day to spend outdoors. The chance for rain develops late Sunday night, extending into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the 7-day outlook.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a lingering shower possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Rain develops late at night. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

