Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & possible storms

LANSING, Mich. — Rain will stay north of Lansing early this morning before becoming more widespread and pushing into all of Michigan this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. MARGINAL RISK for severe storms for Calhoun, Cass and Branch counties to the south and east. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70s as the warm front of this low pressure system lifts north. A cold front will pass

this evening and will keep high temperatures this week the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers with some possible rumbles of thunder. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph with gusts around 20.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

