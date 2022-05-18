Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, breezy and cooler

MID-MICHIGAN — Clouds are rolling in this morning leading to light scattered rain showers on today. Aside from the rain showers, cloudy and cool conditions are expected with highs only near 60 degrees. Temperatures rebound Thursday returning to the mid 70s, with mainly dry skies. A light sprinkle can't be ruled out in the morning! The thermometer hits its high point this week on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front is expected to pass over late Friday, possibly firing up showers and thunderstorms. There is still plenty of uncertainty, but most of lower Michigan is already in a severe weather outlook for possible storms on Friday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to this event. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with light rain showers likely. Most spots pick up between .25" and .50". Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Dry with partly cloudy skies. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for light sprinkle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Some early lingering showers possible; otherwise drying and clearing skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook