Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, breezy and cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Widespread shower chances with a few possible rumbles of thunder wind down later today with total rain amounts since yesterday on the order of between .25" and 1.00". Mostly cloudy skies and cool air is likely on Thursday with perhaps an early morning lingering shower. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s.

