Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms with strong winds

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover and winds have increased ahead of a cold front! Winds will range between 10 to 20 mph, becoming even stronger early this morning. Strong winds over 35 mph will generate wave heights in Lake Michigan to reach as high as 10 feet today. Gale Warnings have been posted through 11 a.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely as well, as the cold front drapes across the state. The heaviest rain is anticipated late in the morning to early afternoon. Dry, sunny weather returns for Friday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures warm up back into the 80s for the weekend and into next week.

