Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and sharply cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Lows drop to the middle 30s overnight, meaning some precipitation could fall with some snow mixed in. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Monday will see widespread rain showers, with scattered snow in colder areas. Accumulation of both rain and snow may top a half an inch on Monday. May will start around 20 degrees cooler-than-average, but the long term forecast shows a warm up on the horizon. Tuesday will feature more light rain or snow in the morning, but finally quieting down later in the day. Our next fully dry day will be next Wednesday. Sunshine looks to remain steady for the first weekend of May, but we still can't rule out the possibility of some pop-up shower Thursday or Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers possible. Lows in the middle 30s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the lower 40s. Windy out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts possible up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 40s and breezy.

