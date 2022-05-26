Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and possible stronger storms tonight

MID-MICHIGAN — On-and-off rain showers continue today with thunderstorms possible again this evening. Parts of Mid-Michigan currently fall under a MARGINAL for severe storms this evening. Strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are possible, although any severe storms will be very isolated and short-lived if they develop. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out this evening. Strongest storms mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. This system will track through on the slower side, with lingering rain showers into Friday. Cloud cover begins breaking up Saturday with partly cloudy skies expected. Plenty of sunshine and heat return for Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the 80s! Next week continues the sunshine and warmth with temps in the upper 80s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 App.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Strongest storms mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and lingering storms. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

