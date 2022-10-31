Today's Forecast: Scattered showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Happy Halloween! Scattered showers are likely today as a weak area of low pressure tracks through the region. We don't expect an all day non-stop rain, but you will need to watch radar and have rain gear handy for trick-or-treaters this evening. The best chance for any lingering rain showers at that time will be south/east of Grand Rapids. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 today. Expect some areas of fog Tuesday morning as the system exits and radiational cooling sets in as temperatures drop and skies clear. Otherwise, we're in for a warmup with sunshine and low/middle 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Another system brings chances for rain Friday and Saturday, with the best chances coming on Sunday.

TODAY / HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds west-southwest at light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook