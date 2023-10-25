Today's Forecast: Scattered rain with breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — As our workweek unfolds, the weather pattern will become much more active across the Great Lakes. Clouds are increased overnight behind the warm front as a southwest breeze brings in some gulf moisture ahead of the low pressure. Showers will increase into this morning. Some will see up to a half inch of rain this morning before a lull in the rain this afternoon. Thursday will see a similar set up with a secondary low pressure system, but the rainfall looks to be heavier. Rain chances last through Friday, but temps holding in the middle 60s with a strong breeze. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" through Sunday. Next week for Halloween look to be temperatures inn the high 30s with a rain/snow mix.

