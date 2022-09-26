Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers with breezy winds

MID-MICHIGAN — Keep your rain gear handy! Hit-or-miss rain showers extend into the work week, lasting through Wednesday morning. The strong northwest winds will help infuse cooler air to start the work week, bringing upper 50 degree temps today through Wednesday. The winds will also induce dangerous waves along Lake Michigan today, with heights from 7 to 10 feet this afternoon. Sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon when showers taper off, with more sun on tap for both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows continue to dip to the 40s and 50s! The start of October is looking a tad warmer, with highs reaching the upper 60s near 70 degrees that first weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds strong out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. DANGEROUS WAVES on Lake Michigan, heights from 7 to 10 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A shower chance early followed by decreasing clouds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

