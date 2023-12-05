Today's Forecast: Scattered light rain snow mix with cloudy skies

LANSING, Mich. — More scattered light rain and snow showers are expected today with more cloud cover. However, any snow accumulations will likely be under an inch. Temperatures will spike into the mid/upper 40s Thursday, and low/mid 50s on Friday with a strong high pressure area to our southwest and dry conditions from Wednesday to Friday! We will stay warm until a cold front passes through the region over the upcoming weekend with chances for rain and snow. We're watching what may be a larger rain or snow system late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. It's too early to tell how it will develop, so stay up on later forecasts.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook