Today's Forecast: Scattered light rain showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Another round of scattered rain showers develops for Thursday, but precipitation will be light! It will be cloudy with off and on again showers possible all day. Cooler air settles in on Friday behind this system, bringing the chance of light rain showers and a few snowflakes mixed in. The chance of some light rain and snow persists into early Saturday morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. If any snow does accumulate, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly. Temperatures reach the upper 40s on today, falling to the lower 40s on Friday. Some sunshine returns late in the day on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds in store for Sunday and Monday. There's a small chance for a passing shower on Monday. Temperatures are expected to be much warmer by next week, and warmer-than-average on some days! Make sure to download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain / snow showers. Winds southwest 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Lingering early morning rain and snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

