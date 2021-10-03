Today's Forecast: Rounds of showers

WEST MICHIGAN — Happy Sunday! It's the perfect day to cuddle up, read a good book, or watch a show.

Low pressure will pass through West Michigan today and tomorrow. That will allow for numerous showers and perhaps even a stray thunderstorm.

Rounds of showers are anticipated in the Lansing area today, starting in late morning, although it will not rain all day long for any given location.

As low pressure drifts to our south on Tuesday, we'll experience drier conditions for several days but showers will return for the end of the week. High temperatures through the stretch will hold in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

