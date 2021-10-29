Today's Forecast: Rainy, cloudy and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — The wet weather continues this morning with mainly light showers. Steady rain should be tapering off a bit for our Friday night high school football games, but lingering showers can't be ruled out. The weekend is looking mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and readings in the mid/upper 50s. The Michigan - Michigan State game in East Lansing appears mostly dry at this point outside of a stray lingering shower possible early on with tailgate and game time temperatures likely ranging from the upper 40s to eventually the lower 50s. Halloween Sunday looks rain-free with highs in the mid 50s, perfect for trick-or-treating! A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for next week with daytime highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain showers possible. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 47 Weather page.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook