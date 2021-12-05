Today's Forecast: Rain, wintry mix, snow and light winds

MID-MICHIGAN — Precipitation will begin with a wintry mix with freezing rain possible before switching over to mostly rain by Sunday afternoon. Snow showers are likely north of I-96 through the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s on Sunday, before cold air sweeps in for Monday. Cold air and strong winds from the northwest generate lake effect snow showers on Monday, with light accumulations likely. Yet another system, albeit weak, arrives Tuesday late afternoon into early Wednesday morning with more light snow with possible light accumulations. Slick travel conditions are likely at times this work week ... so take it slow and check in for updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, freezing rain, and snow developing. A wintry mix possible north of I-96, with mostly rain south of I-96. Highs reach the low to mid 40s. Southeast to south winds at 10-20 mph, higher gusts at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing. Breezy winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and very windy with lake-effect snow showers likely. Light accumulations likely with the focus along/west of U.S. 131. Temps fall into the upper 20s. West northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake-effect flurries during the morning. A new system brings light snow for the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs near 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

