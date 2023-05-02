Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with strong winds

LANSING, Mich. — Reinforcing colder air continues to dive in for tonight into Tuesday, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Accumulation of both rain and snow may top a half an inch today with any snow accumulations being minor and mainly on grassy surfaces if any at all. Winds will also be gusty to breezy overnight into Tuesday, with gusts inland up to 35 mph and 40 mph along the lakeshore. Tuesday will feature more light rain with some snow still mixed in throughout mostly the morning, but finally quieting down later in the day as highs get back into the low to mid 40s.

