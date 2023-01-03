Today's Forecast: Rain showers with varying temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — It's the first week of January 2023, and we're tracking a system bringing rain and the chance of a few thunderstorms to Michigan. A large system developed over the region overnight. The greatest opportunity for widespread to scattered rain showers will be today, in addition to the chance for a few thunderstorms, especially south of I-96. There will be a large difference in high temperatures between our northern counties and our southern counties. Locations along and north of I-96 will only see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. For locations along and south of I-94, you can plan on high temperatures in the middle 50s. A few sprinkles are possible on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 40s for the entire region. Temperatures slowly tumble late Wednesday into Thursday, which will transition any light rain over to light wet snow showers. Any accumulation of snow on Thursday will be minor. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) by the end of the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 40s near Grand Rapids, and in the middle 50s near Kalamazoo. Southeast/south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few rain showers lingering. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy cooler air settling in. Chance for a light drizzle, transitioning to a few snowflakes overnight. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

