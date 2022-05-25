Today's Forecast: Rain develops, chance of storms

MID-MICHIGAN — Look for rain to develop from south to north as we head through the mid/late morning hours. There may be a rumble of thunder as well. Parts of Mid-Michigan currently fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday, which is the lowest risk. Strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are possible, although any severe storms (if we see them) will be very isolated and short-lived if they develop. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out this evening, especially along/south of the I-94 corridor where the best dynamics with wind shear and energy exist. This system will be a slow mover, so that means more shower and storm chances Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s both days. The chance of rain lingers into Friday until this system pulls completely out of the region. Cloud cover begins breaking up Saturday with partly cloudy skies expected. Plenty of sunshine and heat return for Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the 80s! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 Weather App.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers developing, perhaps some thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible. Some may be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a few rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

