Today's Forecast: Possible shower north; otherwise partly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — A few clouds will filter in from the north with temps kicking off in the low 60s. As we ride the outer edge of the big 'Heat Dome' to our west though, the leading edge of a warm front may bring some weakening showers and storms this morning, especially north of Grand Rapids. Another round of showers and storms arrives Wednesday morning, but has the potential to be more widespread. Some of these may be from a complex of storms with heavy rain, lightning, hail/wind before dropping to the south/east Wednesday afternoon. The really humid air arrives with dew points in the low/mid 70s Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. We expect to be in the 90s Thursday, with possible "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. The weekend looks cooler and more comfortable with daytime highs in the 70s!

