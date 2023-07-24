Today's Forecast: Pop-up showers possible

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s today and around 90 degrees on Tuesday with pop-up shower chances inland. The southwestern 'Heat Dome' shifts to the central United States, leaving areas with temps in the low/mid 90s by the middle to end of next week. This will be our most humid atmosphere of the year, so the 90s will feel different compared to other hot days through 2023. This will also bring the potential of a heat index of near the triple digits! Wednesday may have some relief with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look like the hottest days of the week. Find ways to stay cool!

