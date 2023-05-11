Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies and cool temps will remain this morning as today will be another sunny day with even warmer temperatures! Temperatures this afternoon will soar to the upper 70s and lower 80s. The next chance of rain returns Friday mainly along and south of I-96. Showers are expected to be scattered on Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible, but no severe storms.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook