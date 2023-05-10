Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with a bit warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies are in the forecast this morning, along with temperatures in the 40s. Our stretch of beautiful weather is likely to extend into today and Thursday. Sunshine will be on full-blast as temperatures soar to the middle to upper 70s. A few locations could even hit 80 degrees by the end of this week! The chance of rain returns on Friday and into this upcoming weekend.

