Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & warm temps

LANSING, Mich. — A gradual warm-up is underway as temperatures reach the mid/upper 50s to near 60 with mainly dry conditions all week! Sunshine will be in full force today and Wednesday with just a few high clouds Wednesday morning. Keep in mind a year ago this week, we were experiencing record breaking snow! Thankfully, no snow is in the forecast, as well as very little rain. The next chance for showers will arrive late Thursday evening into Friday, but total accumulations are looking lighter, with nothing more than a half inch. Temps behind the showers will be back in the 40s for the weekend.

