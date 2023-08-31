Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & comfortable

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for a chilly morning! Temperatures kick off in the upper 40s along with clear skies. Another dry, comfortable and cooler day remains as we keep our winds light this afternoon and push daytime highs only into the middle 70s, which is still below average for this time of year. Sharply warmer temperatures and humidity return this weekend though. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Friday, bringing upper 80s back for Labor Day weekend. A few locations could reach 90 degrees, as well! Next week we keep the hot temperatures in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and increase the humidity.

