Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — A very tranquil weather pattern has set up over the Great Lakes and is expected to remain in place throughout the entire week. That means mainly dry conditions, plenty of sun and high temperatures above average. The warmest afternoon is likely to come today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front drops in for Tuesday knocking readings down into the lower 70s but we rebound a bit on Wednesday. Another weak cold front arrives on Thursday dropping numbers slightly. Our next shot for any rainfall holds off until the back half of next weekend. Enjoy this beautiful last week of September!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest to west winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

