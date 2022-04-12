Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and warm

MID-MICHIGAN — A chilly start to the day as we sit under clear skies leading to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle 60s later on! Get outside and enjoy the warmth. A few showers and brief thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures rise even further tomorrow, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. There will be moments of sunshine for the start of Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Mid-Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging winds and hail. Cooler air settles back into the region on Thursday, along with strong wind gusts. Thursday and Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Chance of overnight showers and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few brief showers and storms. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some on the strong to severe side in the late afternoon and evening. Primary concerns being damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early morning shower chances. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

