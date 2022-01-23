Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and cold

LANSING, Mich. — Take it slow while traveling today! Limited lake effect snow showers remain near the lake shore this early afternoon and evening, mainly for locations west of U.S. 131. Since temperatures are so cold, snowflakes are very fine and light. Otherwise, locations inland will see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will only climb to about 20 degrees this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures even cooler. Monday brings a better chance for widespread snow accumulation, where an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall across most of West Michigan. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore. Travel conditions will be slick for the start of the work week. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with lingering lake effect snow showers. North/northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper teens to around 20.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated snow flurries. Lows in the single digits to lower teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. An additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the middle teens.

