Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather! A stray shower can't be ruled out early this morning with otherwise dry skies for the rest of the day. Sunshine will be in full-force for this afternoon and evening, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Keep your rain jacket handy this weekend, although you won't need it all day long! The chance for showers returns by Saturday, although the latest model updates show rain tracking mainly for the afternoon. A few more showers are possible Sunday, becoming slightly more widespread for Monday. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy winds west northwest 10 to 15 mph with gust 25 – 30 mph. Highs around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and some possible thunder. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

