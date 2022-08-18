Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine again

MID-MICHIGAN — Another crisp start to the day with cooler morning temperatures. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Mainly clear skies overnight will lead to a great night to potentially view northern lights! For more information on the viewing potential of northern lights in West Michigan tonight night, click here. Mainly dry conditions extend into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures today and Friday remain in the lower 80s, along with some crisp overnight lows in the lower 60s. A slow-moving system builds into West Michigan late in the day on Saturday, bringing the next chance for widespread rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances extend into Sunday and Monday, along with cooler temperatures. High temperatures this weekend and early next week are likely to stay in the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A stray late afternoon/early evening pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. West wind around 5 mph. Lows around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reaching the low/middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers and storms by evening and through the night.. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

