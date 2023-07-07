Today's Forecast: Picture perfect day with plenty of sun and low humidity

LANSING, Mich. — It's a comfortable morning with lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and mostly clear skies. The humidity will continue to drop through the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Friday will be a "Pure Michigan" summer day! Saturday brings the chance of pop-up showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Mostly activity will be early on but afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday and Monday. Another chance for showers and storms arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday.

