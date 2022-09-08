Today's Forecast: Patchy fog possible this morning, warm & sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — You may be waking up to some patchy fog that has developed overnight, it should start to dissipate by 10 A.M. this morning. A high pressure system continues to bring West Michigan sunny skies through Friday, along with slightly increasing temperatures. High temperatures build to the middle 80s by Friday and Saturday. Humidity remains low for the rest of this workweek, as well. The next system to take aim on the region arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Widespread rain showers are likely Sunday through Tuesday, where we could pick up a few possible inches of rainfall. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will be cooler. Many locations will barely hit the lower 70s early next week.

TODAY: Patchy fog possible early; otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light, variable winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, cool and quiet. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook