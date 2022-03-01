Today's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Spring! We kick off today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures this morning already in the mid/upper 30s to lower 40s! Two weak, moisture starved Canadian Clipper systems will track through the Great Lakes today and tomorrow. This will bring the chance of light rain/snow showers today (mainly across our southern counties). There's a little better chance of light rain/snow on Wednesday. Any precipitation will be light and have little to no travel impacts. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers, wind, and temperatures in the 50s Saturday into Sunday. Thursday is our coldest day this week with highs around 30.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies from Grand Rapids to the north, mostly cloudy across our southern counties. Chance of light rain/snow showers, mainly south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west to northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening rain/snow shower, otherwise becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds northwest/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow showers. Minor accumulations, if any. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds south/west 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and the coldest day of the week. Highs near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with an early wintry mix before transitioning to rain the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

