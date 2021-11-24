Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, and mild

LANSING, Mich. — More clouds build into Mid-Michigan today along with windy conditions and warmer temperatures. It will feel like a heat wave when high temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! The chance for light rain showers arrives late tonight, lasting through the first part of Thanksgiving Day. Lake effect snow showers are possible Thanksgiving night as colder air sweeps in. Some light, local, grassy accumulations of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning...especially south/west of Grand Rapids. While we're not expecting significant rain or snow, but temperatures falling below freezing Thursday night/Friday morning may create some slick spots on the road. Happy Thanksgiving!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A shower or few sprinkles possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds south at 15 to 25 with gusts of 35/40.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, mild, chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy, breezy, light rain showers likely. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon/evening as temperatures fall behind a strong cold front. Little/no accumulation except on grassy areas in spots. Temperatures in the low/mid 40s early, then falling through the afternoon. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper to middle 30s.

