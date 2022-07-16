Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, with possible showers

LANSING, Mich. — Some heat and humidity return today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower remains all weekend long, though most of mid-Michigan will likely stay dry today. Another system moves along the Michigan-Indiana border and some showers and storms will be possible across on Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week along with continued heat and humidity! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees next week. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. An isolated shower is possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/east light.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs around 90.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook