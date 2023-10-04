Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — While temperatures are likely to be unseasonable warm in the lower 80s today, record breaking heat is not likely. Clouds will increase and winds will ramp up today ahead of a cold front, but any rain will hold off until the evening and nighttime. Once the cold front arrives Thursday, widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. Temperatures will crash the rest of this week and winds will remain brisk. Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with highs this weekend only in the 50s! It will be cold, raw, wet, and blustery to say the least!

