Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonable

LANSING, Mich. — A warm-up commences today with highs in the lower 30s, then mid/upper 40s tomorrow. Mid-Michigan stays dry and breezy today, but we are monitoring and tracking a system arriving Wednesday afternoon with rain/wind/warmth. Rain showers transition over to a wintry mix or perhaps some freezing rain Wednesday night, then snow showers on Thursday. Several inches of accumulation are possible depending on the exact track of this system. A track further south/east over southern Ohio will mean significantly less snow for our area. Towards the end of the weekend and start of next week, we expect temperatures to rebound behind this system back into the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Becoming breezy late in the day. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid/upper 20s early, then rising into the low/mid 30s overnight. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and briefly warmer with rain developing in the afternoon. A half inch of rain or more may fall. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with 35/40 mph gusts possible.

THURSDAY: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then to snow. Several inches are possible depending on the track of this system. Falling temperatures through the day dropping from early highs in the lower 40s at midnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering lake effect snow chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook