Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — We continue to monitor minor flooding issues as snow melts and area rivers rise. A weak passing cold front will deliver the chance for patchy drizzle or mist today. Otherwise, look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. We may start Friday with some morning cloud cover, otherwise clouds will gradually break up with more sunshine on tap for this weekend. High temperatures will remain in the low/mid 40s. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. The remainder of our 7-day forecast is dry.

