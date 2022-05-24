Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, still cool

MID-MICHIGAN — Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies expected today with temps still running a bit below average. Our latest forecast models show rain arriving shortly before noon on Wednesday, with the chance for rain continuing through early Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but only a small portion of the area remains under a MARGINAL risk for strong to severe storms. While a stray shower can't be ruled out on Saturday, most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine and heat return for Sunday and Memorial Day. A nice warm-up into the 70s and 80s looks to be on tap for Memorial Day weekend! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 app.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Winds east-northeast at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers developing and a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. A few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

