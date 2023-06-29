Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky haze, scattered storms

LANSING, Mich. — All of Michigan falls under an Air Quality Alert and CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY again today as more Canadian wildfire smoke will return with a southerly wind. Cloud cover will increase ahead of showers and thunderstorms possible this morning and again this afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible early Friday, with more thunderstorms possible on Saturday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need it! Conditions will be drier for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

