Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky haze, pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Canadian wildfire smoke is making a comeback to Michigan today, delivering a smoky haze through tonight. Wildfire smoke is likely to remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere this time around, meaning you'll be less likely to smell it or notice it closer to the surface. The next chance for rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday, however it will remain limited with some areas getting missed. There's a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm late Wednesday and into early Thursday as a cold front passes through the state. Aside from that, the chance of rain this week will be very limited. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds this week with high temperatures in the 80s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, a smoky haze. Pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest light.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some lingering wildfire smoke possible. Chance of a shower or storm late in the day. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: A shower is possible as a cold front slides through the state, otherwise partly cloudy, a bit more humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

