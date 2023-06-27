Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky Canadian wildfire haze

LANSING, Mich. — Canadian wildfire smoke has settled into Michigan as the system that brought us rain on Sunday and yesterday shifts east today. Drier air filters in this afternoon, along with more dense Canadian wildfire smoke closer to the surface. This has placed all of West Michigan and mid-Michigan under an Air Quality Alert and Clean Air Action Day for today. Outdoor time should be limited today with poor air quality. The smoke is both visible and can be smelled. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday, along with warmer temperatures. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday, primarily in the morning. Another round of rain is likely on Saturday, as well. While rain on the upcoming Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we need the rain!

TODAY: Morning clouds from a departing low pressure system, otherwise thick Canadian wildfire smoke will generate hazy skies and low air quality. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

