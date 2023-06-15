Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower or storm

LANSING, Mich. — A passing cold front could fire up a few showers or thunderstorms this morning, but most of the region will once again be missed by an appreciable or measurable rain. There are SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK on Lake Michigan this afternoon/evening as winds and waves build to around 4 to 6 feet. Swimming is NOT advised. Sunshine will be in full-force on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Things are expected to stay dry and heat up for Father's Day on Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 80s. A dry and warm streak is setting up to continue into next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Canadian wildfire smoke is becoming an issue again for the Great Lakes. Smoke has already penetrated the northern/central Plains, Midwest, and is now seeping into Michigan. We expect a hazy sky the next few days. Summer officially arrives next Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day...more than 15 hours!

