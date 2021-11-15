Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, mainly dry

LANSING, Mich. — Today marks the start of FIREARM DEER SEASON. No tracking snow, but temperatures are chilly this morning as we start around the freezing mark. Sunrise occurs at 7:34 A.M.. Some slick spots are possible this morning as temperatures hover around freezing. Any precipitation on the car from Sunday will be frozen this morning, so you'll be scraping or defrosting. A drop/flake is possible today, otherwise we'll see sharply warmer temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the 50s before cooling off again. The mild air will also likely come with a chance of rain showers.
TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A drop or flake possible today, but mainly dry conditions are expected. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds west at 6 to 12 mph.
TONIGHT: Evening clouds, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest/southeast light.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-southeast at 6 to 12 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a light, spotty rain or snow shower. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.
